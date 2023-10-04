In A Courageous Move, Pamela Anderson Went Makeup-Free To Attend Paris Fashion Week 2023

Pamela Anderson at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Pamela Anderson captured the imagination of the world at large ever since she first appeared on our TV screens. As the red swimsuit-clad C.J. Parker, who struts across the shore in Baywatch, her status as celebrity siren was cemented firmly. Ever since then, the actress has found herself in the limelight for her romantic relationships as well as her movie roles. That changed when 56-year-old Pamela Anderson attended Paris Fashion Week recently. The actress was spotted on the front row for designers like Isabel Marant and Vivienne Westwood and decked up in couture from checked coats to monochrome pantsuits. But it was her beauty choices that made the statement here.

Pamela Anderson attended a slew of Paris Fashion Week couture shows without wearing a stitch of makeup. Whether her face was framed with her signature blonde locks or under a hat, which was the primary accessory of her outfit, each look was paired with a bare face, complete with freckles, crow's feet and smile lines. Basically, it was natural beauty in all its glory; at the world's premier fashion event, no less. Pamela posted her photos on Instagram with the caption, "An adventure in Paris with fresh eyes. There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love"

Photo Credit: Instagram/@pamelaanderson

While A-listers and front-row fashionistas are usually decked to the eyeballs to attend Fashion Week, Pamela chose to do it differently. Prior to the Victoria Beckham show in a printed dress, the actress spoke to i-D about the beauty choice she made. Pamela said, "It's all about self-acceptance. This is a chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. You have to understand that you are good enough and you are beautiful. I like to say the word life-ing instead of ageing. Chasing youth is just futile. You're not going to get there so why not just embrace what's going on. Since I've walked out of the door as me, I feel a relief, just a weight off my shoulders and I actually like it better. I'm dressing for me now, not for anyone else." On being asked what her biggest beauty secret was, she said, "These days, don't do anything."

Photo Credit: Instagram/@pamelaanderson

Pamela's move to go makeup-free was cheered on by Hollywood celebrities. Jamie Lee Curtis shared her bare-faced Paris Fashion Week photo with the caption "THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion." Gigi Hadid commented on her photos, calling them "Hot". Selma Blair also added in, "Love this. Beautiful self-assuredness."

Self-acceptance may be a tough nut to crack but Pamela Anderson is leading the way sans any makeup.

