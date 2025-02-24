Amy Jackson's Latest Pregnancy Look In A Satin Slip Dress Serves "Double Portions" Of Fabulous Maternity Style

Amy Jackson is redefining maternity fashion and how. The actress, who is expecting her second child, is serving up major mom-to-be style inspiration. The actress said yes to luxury in a stunning metallic dress straight from the shelves of Yves Saint Laurent. The dress came in a rich olive-green hue. It struck the perfect balance between sophisticated and sultry. While the floor-length silhouette screamed elegance, the deep plunging V-neck and thin straps made sure the look had its share of drama.

To add an extra layer of chic, Amy Jackson carried a sleek black cape. Letting the outfit do all the talking, she went jewellery-free. The only accessory? A pair of black pointed heels that tied the whole look together.

She styled her hair in a sleek low bun, with a few strands left loose to frame her face. Her makeup was all about that fresh-faced vibe, featuring glossy lips, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks and subtle contouring.

A few weeks ago, Amy Jackson dropped the “bump” series on Instagram, and we were left in awe. The opening frame featured Amy rocking a chic off-white dress with a turtleneck design and a classy above-ankle length. To level up the elegance, she layered it with a beige trench coat featuring a lapel collar and flared sleeves. Let us talk about those luxurious accessories. Amy opted for a Valentino bag, beige heels and a brown cap.

For makeup, she kept things minimal yet radiant; a classic no-makeup makeup look with soft pink lips. Her pregnancy glow and adorable baby bump were stealing all the attention anyway.

Amy Jackson is proving that maternity fashion can be just as fierce as ever.

