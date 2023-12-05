Amal Clooney Ups The Sparkle Quotient In A Bronze Ombre Paillette Dress At The 2023 Fashion Awards

Amal Clooney Ups The Sparkle Quotient In A Bronze Ombre Paillette Dress

While George Clooney has always made the world swoon with his suave charm, we could say absolutely the same for Amal Clooney. His stunning wife has set the style bar very high from the second she stepped into the celebrity spotlight. That was also the case when she attended last night's 2023 Fashion Awards. Held by the British Fashion Council in Royal Albert Hall, the British barrister went solo to gleam her brightest on this red carpet. Amal Clooney chose tried-and-tested route by wearing a bling-laden dress but opted for a more unusual choice of glitter.

(Also Read: Amal Clooney In Vogue, And The Art Of Revealing Absolutely Nothing)

Photo Credit: AFP

Amal was spotted in a bronze toned sleeveless dress which featured a scooped neckline and a straight fit. From the waist down, the dress had a flared fit and led to a short train at the end of the hem. What set Mrs. Clooney's dress apart from the usual quota of sequin numbers was the usage of paillettes over the entirety of its length. The circular embellishment went from a small to a medium to a full-sized size, from the neckline to the train. The hues of Amal's dress also went from silver to bronze from the top to its bottom. She kept in tune with the glitzy hue by pairing her look with a bronze box clutch and a pointed pair of matching toned pumps.

Amal's dark tresses were swept to the side in waves with ash highlights woven in. With neutral makeup toned makeup to match her look, she opted for glittering eyes and a metallic chrome finished lip.

Amal Clooney doesn't need much to make a red carpet style statement.

(Also Read: Amal Clooney's Silver Dress And Disco Glam Is The Only Invite You Need This Weekend)