All That Pooja Hegde Needs To Set Elegant Fashion Inspiration Is Her Rs 48,000 Silver Tissue <i>Saree</i>

Like every other desi fashionista, Pooja Hegde also loves sarees. Once again, to wow the fashion police, Pooja dropped a string of pictures in another six-yard wonder. She chose the Silver Tissue Venetian Saree from the women's luxury brand Matya. Her light drape featured luxurious tissue silk fabric. Suchi dori, zardozi and mirrors adorning the borders added pizzazz to her look. Crystal tassels hanging from the hemline added extra elegance to her appearance. As per the brand's description, this traditional piece is a “statement of class & sophistication,” and we could not agree more. To give the ethnic number a modern touch, Pooja Hegde paired the saree with a cropped blouse featuring a deep neckline and straps. The exquisite embroidery on the blouse could give anyone a run for their money. For accessories, Pooja Hegde opted for a pair of earrings, kangans and traditional juttis. Her hair was styled in waves and kept open with a side partition. For makeup, the actress chose a dewy glam look with pink lips, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows and a small round bindi.

Earlier, Pooja Hegde painted the town red in a stunning saree. The silver embroidery on the drape added a touch of bling to her look, and the scalloped borders certainly deserved a special mention. The blouse was all about drama. It practically had it all: a deep V neckline? Check. Backless design? Check. Cropped length? Check. Sassy tassels? Check. The sleeveless design and matching silver embroidery made the blouse a standout piece. For this look, Pooja opted for a maximalist jewellery approach, featuring a statement necklace, matching earrings, rings and kangans. Her tresses were curled and styled in a ponytail. On-point glam sealed the deal for this striking appearance.

Time and again, Pooja has shared stunning saree looks that have been bookmarked by style aficionados and this one wasn't any different.

