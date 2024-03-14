Pooja Hegde's Rs 2.5 Lakh Anita Dongre Dress With Zardozi Embroidery Gave Cocktail Chic An Ethnic Touch

Pooja's Rs 2.5 Lakh Zardozi Dress Gave Cocktail Chic An Ethnic Touch

Pooja Hegde has her way with fabulous fashion. She has proven that time and again; whether it was at the recent Miss World 2024 event in a sequin dress or when she slips into a traditional saree. The actress can even pull off style that combines both those worlds most delicately. Proof of that is in her latest post on Instagram. Pooja posted a series of photos of herself wearing a divine cocktail dress by Anita Dongre that has us rethinking what a cocktail dress code comprises of.

(Also Read: Pooja Hedge In A White Cutout Slit Ensemble Is Less "Neer Dosa" And More Elevated Beach Chic)

In the pictures, Pooja donned a mid-length dress by the designer, which featured a sleeveless detail with tapered V-neckline. The tissue and velvet-made body featured zardozi, thread and sequin embroidery in glistening gold. It led to a broad green velvet border at the base of the dress, featuring gold embroidery of flora and fauna. The Anita Dongre number is called the Heart Of The Forest cocktail dress and costs Rs 2,50,000, as per the brand website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja

Pooja's gleaming outfit was complemented with a gold necklace around her neck, which was embedded with white stones over the design. She added in chunky gold heels to match the metallic tones of her look. The actress wore her hair poker straight with a parting down the centre. Touches of bronze shone through her makeup, which she set with glossy lips and smokey eyes.

Pooja Hegde knows how to switch up a dress code like a dream come true.

(Also Read: Pooja Hegde Is Closing The Year Most Fabulously In An Embellished Black Slit Gown)