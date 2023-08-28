All About The Dress That Made Sangeeta Bijlani The Internet's Top Trend

Sangeeta Bijlani at the Miss Diva 2023 grand finale

Former Miss India and Bollywood actress, Sangeeta Bijlani, has continued to shine at age 63, because of her on-screen performances and impeccable wardrobe choices. Last night, the actress made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Miss Diva 2023 grand finale while wearing a glittery gown from the clothing brand ITSOM. The sleeveless floor-sweeping gown in a blush pink colour palette featured a deep, plunging neckline with intricate beadwork and delicate shiny embellishments throughout. What added an oomph factor to the body-hugging silhouette were the delicate fringe details. Sangeeta teamed the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a statement ring. Her glam makeup consisted of winged eyeliner, well-contoured cheeks, and rosy, pink lip colour. The star left her lustrous hair strands loose in natural waves and looked breathtaking.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Birthday Was A Stylish Star-Studded Affair With Sangeeta Bijlani, Kartik Aryan And More

Not too long ago we saw Sangeeta Bijlani in a gorgeous green gown from clothing brand ITSOM. The full-sleeved mermaid-fit outfit had a close neckline with a body-hugging fit and ruffled flare at the hemline. The outfit even featured shimmery sequins in abstract patterns throughout. A pair of dangling emerald earrings and minimal nude makeup complemented her flawless look.

Also Read: Amyra Dastur Dazzles Away Like The Star She Is In A Glittery Silver Gown

Sangeeta Bijlani's metallic fringe dress when she visited Tarun Tahiliani's store was also top-notch as ever. The actress wore a stunning silver mini-dress with a fitted bodice and layered fringe which added drama to her monochromatic look. Loose tresses, muted heels and nude makeup complemented her look to perfection.

Sangeeta Bijlani's style choices have been keep pushing the glam bar higher and higher.

Also Read: We're Easily Distracted By Shweta Tiwari's Sequinned Silver Gown Dazzling In Our Eyes