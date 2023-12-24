Alia Bhatt's Powers Up Holiday Style In A Rahul Mishra Floral Pantsuit At Umang 2023

Alia Does Holiday Style Differently, Power Dressed In A Floral Pantsuit

In B-town, Alia Bhatt's sartorial game reigns supreme. Be it an ethnic pick or stunning gowns, she can pull anything and everything with utmost elegance. But it's her power dressing that wins us over completely. We got to see it yet again when Alia appeared at Umang 2023. The actress picked a stunning floral pantsuit from the shelves of Rahul Mishra. The pristine white number was adorned with flowers in red, yellow and green hues. The floral prints also highlighted subtle sequins on the borders. She teamed her oversized coat with matching flare trousers. For the glam, Alia went with her signature minimal look. Her flawless dewy base was paired with matte nude lips. Neutral-toned eyeshadow created brilliant smokey eyes. Not to miss out on the bushy brows that helped her create a stunning natural appearance. She styled her side-parted hair in curled ends. The look was entirely minimal, as she paired it with golden hoops.

During one of her photo shoots, Alia Bhatt inspired us with a completely formal look. Alia in a grey checkered pantsuit definitely means business. The smart number was by Kanika Goyal Label. It showcased a full-sleeved blazer with a stylish peak lapel collar. She teamed it with a pair of wide-leg pants. A light blue full-sleeved shirt under it and a dark blue tie with a pocket square — all from Gucci — created amazing contrast. Finishing touch: A pair of stud earrings and black heels. We don't shy away from confessing that we are crushing hard on the vintage rose brooch from Amrapali. Her dewy pink glam with a dash of kohl in the eyes and a pink lip tint was a gorgeous add-on.

We are big fans of Alia Bhatt's movie promotion looks. At one of the events, Alia wore a lilac full-sleeved blazer with a white tank top and a pair of denim pants. It was minimalistic but chic at the same time. She teamed the outfit with a pair of multi-coloured strappy heels, adding elegance to her look. A pair of gold hoop earrings helped her keep it chic. Nude makeup is Alia's signature look, but this time she went with matte lips and subtle smokey eyes.

With her choice of blazers, Alia Bhatt definitely means pure business.

