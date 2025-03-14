Alia Bhatt's Ethnic Birthday Style Features An Orange Embroidered Kurta And Ivory Trousers

It was Alia's birthday, and the excitement outside her home was palpable. Photographers eagerly called her name, and Alia happily obliged. Her choice of attire; simple yet striking, reflected her effortless charm.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Cover Girl Style Is Complete With An Ornate Pink Top And Blue Jeans)

Alia Bhatt stepped out of her Mumbai residence, glowing in a vibrant orange printed kurta that radiated warmth and elegance. Her outfit flowed gracefully as she greeted the waiting media with her signature smile. The subtle white embroidery on her kurta in floral designs paired perfectly with the tailored ivory trousers she had on. For accessories, a tiny bindi and danging earrings added ethnic flair. Completing the look were gold heeled Kolhapuri sandals on her feet, set with understated makeup and loose waves in her hair.

Besides Alia on her big day was husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actor stepped out beside her and also addressed the media. Ranbir was dressed casually in a white billowy Prada shirt and matching ivory trousers. With his summery look, the actor wore sunglasses and matching white sneakers to tie his outfit together. The media couldn't get enough of their sweet exchange.

As the celebrations wrapped up, Alia's zesty orange kurta ensemble seemed to symbolize her infectious positivity; bright, bold, and full of life. Fans flooded social media with heartwarming pictures of the couple, praising Alia's simple yet stunning look.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt On How ADHD Affected Her Mental Health: "I Found It Hard To Focus")