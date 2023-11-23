Alia Bhatt's Burgundy Gucci Short Suit With Platform Loafers Is Red Carpet Style Gone Elevated Chic

Alia Bhatt's Burgundy Gucci Suit Is Red Carpet Style Gone Elevated Chic

The red carpet is where sartorial experiments come to life. That was the case at the GQ Man Of The Year 2023 event which took place last night. The celebrity guest list was starry as ever with the likes of Mouni Roy and Karan Johar headlining the A-list attendees. However it was Alia Bhatt who turned heads with her red carpet style. The Gucci brand ambassador chose to represent the Italian fashion label with her designer ensemble at the function. Proving to be a departure from her usual style niche, Alia chose a burgundy toned short suit, which was a vastly different silhouette from the dresses and gowns she is usually spotted in when on the red carpet. Her outfit featured a plunging V-neckline that reached her waist with button details on either side of the front. Her micro-mini shorts were mainly concealed under the structured sleeveless shirt, the back of which showcased a deep dipped detail.

What also made quite the impression about Alia's look was her choice of footwear. Rather than a heeled number, the actress picked a signature Gucci loafer which came with a high platform detail that got a divisive opinion from fashionistas on social media. The autumn hues of Mrs. Bhatt's outfit teamed with gold hoops and bracelets, which lent a warm metallic glint.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia's hair was left loose while parted in the centre and styled poker straight as ever. Her brown toned smokey eye makeup was set with her usual pair of glossy nude lipstick while her skin was highlighted and dewy.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

This was one red carpet event where Alia Bhatt skipped the gowns and heels and turned heads anyway.

