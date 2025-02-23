Alia Bhatt Serves Chic Wedding Guest Beauty Goals With Her Ethereal Soft Glam

Wedding season is rolling and so are chic trends.

Celebrities are not failing to serve us with the best wedding guest beauty and Alia Bhatt is truly leading the bandwagon.

It is no secret that Alia Bhatt is a minimalist at heart and her makeup looks have often made a case for the same. Recently, for Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, the actress embraced the charm of soft glam like a complete pro.

She picked from the palette of pastel pink and soft nudes to create an illuminating look that served ultimate wedding guest beauty goals. To match her subdued pastel pink Sabyasachi sequin saree, Alia turned to a 'less is more' makeup approach with a simple yet statement-making look. Her luminous, skin-like base perfectly added a glowy texture to the look.

She kept it super chic as she went for pulled back bun with twisted knots that simply added an extra element to her overall look.

