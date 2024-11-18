Advertisement

Alaya Furniturewalla's "Throwback Holiday Dump" Featured Everything From Breezy Beachwear To Ruffled Swim Looks

Alaya Furniturewalla shared throwback photos of her last beach vacation that saw her sporting her best holiday style

Read Time: 2 mins
Alaya Furniturewalla soaked in sun, sand and beyond wearing beach ready breezy staples

Alaya Furniturewalla has sunshine, sea and sand on her mind, which we saw when she posted throwback photos to her travel diaries, while setting some serious beach-ready looks at the same time. The Freddy actress shared a photo dump of her beach vacation pictures from the past that saw her wearing everything; from breezy beachwear to frill swim suits and beyond. She aptly captioned her Instagram post, "Throwback holiday dump while I plan my next holiday (Don't ask my why I've put this vintage filter on it, I just liked the vibeee )" along with sun, sea and star emojis to go.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/alayaf

Alaya Furniturewalla first ventured out wearing a three-piece coordinated print bohemian beach wear set that featured a bralette top with straps, paired with shorts and a cover-up made out of the same material that boasted of a mix of multiple prints put together. She accessorised it with layered beaded necklaces and a pair of hoops to add those beach girl vibes to her look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/alayaf

The second look featured Alaya wearing an off-shoulder ruffled swimsuit with a seaweed abstract print and a pair of matching pull-on bikini bottoms to go. To accessorise her look, she added a pair of bohemian dangler earrings with feather accents and called it a day.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/alayaf

Look three had Alaya Furniturewalla wearing a lounge wear co-ord set that featured an abstract printed swim wear top with a halter neck strap design and a pair of buckled high-waist shorts. She added the perfect accessory to her look with a pair of floral dangler earrings that completed the beach babe look.

Alaya Furniturewalla's "throwback holiday dump" had breezy beach wear staples galore.

Other Verticals
