Alaya Furniturewala Has No Excuses For The Festive Season With An Intense Yoga Session

Alaya Furniturewala is a big fitness enthusiast, and her daily social media updates are proof. As the festive season approaches, Alaya is all set to give us some festive inspiration but with a fitness approach. Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram story where she can be seen “levelling up” her yoga practice along with her trainer. In the video, we can see Alaya doing various yoga asanas like downward facing dog, warrior I and II pose, extended side angle pose, and others. Yoga is a very effective form of exercise. It has many mental and physical benefits. Especially during the festive season with hectic preparations and shopping schedules, yoga can come in handy and help you stay fit. Here are all the benefits of doing yoga during the festive season.

1. Enhanced Balance And Flexibility

Yoga during the festive season is considered a very healthy option. It can help improve flexibility by increasing muscle length, improving muscle tone, blood circulation, and also promoting tissue elasticity, thus enabling your muscles to stretch further.

2. Better Sleep

Festive season can be exhausting with all the preparations. Practising yoga helps you sleep better as it helps you focus and become more mindful.

3. Reduces Stress

From strengthening your muscles to relieving stress, yoga supports stress management, mental health, and mindfulness.

4. Helps Boost Immunity

As per Healthline, yoga is considered effective during the festive season as it helps boost immunity. Practising yoga daily helps calm the mind and strengthen the body, which in turn improves immunity.

5. Better Posture

Yoga increases body awareness, which makes it easier to achieve proper posture. It teaches you how to control and balance your body as well as your mind.



Burn your festive stress by performing yoga, as it has multiple benefits.

