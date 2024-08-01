Alaya Furniturewalla's 'Ball To Ball Jumping Has Been Unlocked' For A Balanced Workout

Alaya's "Ball To Ball Jumping Has Been Unlocked" For A Balanced Workout

Alaya Furniturewalla is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. She also seems to be fond of adding an element of challenge to her physical training. She yet again gave us a glimpse of the same with her latest workout series. The actress pulled off an arduous ball-to-ball jumping exercise and she seemed to have mastered it. Alaya is a master at performing gym ball-related workouts and her social media serves as proof. But the actress' latest rendition required her to showcase excellent balance, strength and mobility. In the clip, Alaya was seen taking her position and jumping on the first exercise ball. She folded her hands for better equilibrium and after a few strained breaths leaped onto the next ball. She maintained her stance for a few seconds and managed not to lose her balance. This workout seems to be a great way to improve stability, muscle strength and balance.

Also Read: Rain Outside But Alaya Furniturewalla In A Chic One-Shoulder Swim Set Has "Sunshine On Her Mind"

“After many physically and mentally challenging sessions and countless falls and fails, BALL TO BALL JUMPING HAS BEEN UNLOCKED. Again, I repeat, please do not try this at home. I have trained a lot to be able to get this and I've done it in a guided and safe environment with Sunpreet Singh. You can get very badly injured if this is done incorrectly and without proper safety,” she captioned the post.

Elaborating on the workout, Alaya revealed that it was more of a skill than an exercise. “Just like a backflip, it is not an exercise meant to train a specific part of the body. It's a skill that requires mobility, balance, and strength. It ends up being a full-body workout, but that's not the purpose or aim,” she added. Gym ball workouts help to strengthen the thigh and leg muscles, improve posture, decrease back pain, and enhance balance.

Previously, Alaya executed 10 squats on a gym ball making it seem like a cakewalk. Don't believe us? Watch this video and you can't help but agree with us.

Also Read: Alaya Furniturewalla's Black Midi Dress Was A Stylish Boon To Her London Trip

Thanks to Alaya Furniturewalla, we are motivated enough to hit the gym right away.