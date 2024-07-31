Rain Outside But Alaya Furniturewalla In A Chic One-Shoulder Swim Set Has 'Sunshine On Her Mind'

Alaya Furniturewalla Has Got Sunshine On Her Mind In A Chic Swim Set

Alaya Furniturewalla's penchant for a polished wardrobe is a given. When she is not dishing out chic party dressing goals, the actress often serves us with striking 'it girl' fashion moments. While it may be monsoon, the actress clearly has sunshine on her mind. Recently, she delivered monochrome magic as she posted a video of hers posing in a chic bikini. She wrote, "Baarish outside my window but sunshine on my mind." Well, we couldn't agree more. The season got only hotter as she looked impeccable in a one tone bikini. She paired a one-shoulder bikini top with matching bikini bottoms. Open tresses and minimal makeup were a fitting choice to complete her look.

Also Read: Alaya Furniturewalla's Black Midi Dress Was A Stylish Boon To Her London Trip

Monochromes seamlessly align with Alaya Furniturewalla's personal style. While monsoon dressing can be tricky business, Alaya is indeed nailing it with her swimwear style. Previously, the actress served us yet another pool day inspiration in a monochrome bikini. She created the perfect "retro dream" with her vintage-inspired pictures as she was dressed in a high-waist bikini. She paired a bralette like bikini top with high-waisted bikini bottoms. Her pair of shades were perfect to round off her look.

Also Read: Alaya Furniturewalla's Workout Doing "Atrangi Things" Is Not For The Regulars

Alaya Furniturewalla's hot girl style is raising the bar higher and we are taking notes