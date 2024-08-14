Alaya Furniturewalla In A Breezy Rust Co-Ord Set Makes A Case For A Winning Everyday Avatar

Alaya Furniturewalla aced a casual OOTD dressed in a rust three-piece co-ord set

Alaya Furniturewalla has lived up to her reputation of being a Gen Z Bollywood fashionista, yet again, by serving a casual chic avatar. This time, theFreddy actress treated her fans and followers with an everyday look wearing a rust-toned coordinated set. The actress posted a picture of herself wearing the ensemble that got her mother Pooja Bedi commenting on the post with a cutesy caption saying, "The tweety one... because I shot it. And you' were sooooo cute!!!" along with three red heart emojis. As expected, Alaya came out strong when she served this winning look that can be styled up or down for everyday in a jiffy.

Alaya Furniturewalla proved that she is a B-town fashion girl in the making with her rust outfit of the day. The three-piece linen coordinated set she wore comprised of a halterneck bralette, a full sleeve shirt-style cover up and pull-up straight trousers in a drawstring design that secured them on her waistline.

For her accessories of the day, Alaya went for layered chunky gold necklaces with a coin and evil eye motifs and encrusted emeralds. To add to this, she wore a gold band on her finger to match her necklaces.

On the hair and makeup front, Alaya sported a messy high-ponytail in her brunette tresses with fringe framing her face beautifully. As for her makeup picks, she wore a no-makeup makeup look with feathery brows, bronzed skin, a peach-toned blush on her cheeks, wispy lashes and a nude lip colour to tie the look together.

Trust Alaya Furniturewalla to get Gen Z taking fashion notes when she sports a casual co-ord set in earthy rust tones.

