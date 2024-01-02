Alaya Furniturewala's Divine Start To 2024 Included Reading, Writing And Yogic Cleanse At A Dehradun Wellness Retreat

Biding adieu to the previous year and entering a new one comes with a whole sphere of mixed emotions. Our personal approach to welcoming the New Year makes it even more special. Alaya Furniturewala's calming and soothing way to start the year is the much-needed inspiration that we need. Her outlook towards health and fitness has always been a high priority and recently, the actress gave us a peek into the beginning of 2024. She posted an array of pictures as she checked into a wellness retreat to start her New Year. She wrote, "1st January 2024 : my type A personality is so excited that the first day of the first month of the year is a Monday! Enjoy your fresh start! Make the most of it. I spent my morning reading, writing, manifesting and doing a yogic cleanse. 16 year old me would be horrified that I decided to spend my NYE at a health and wellness retreat in Dehradun but 26 year old me is happier than ever."

Also Read: Alaya Furniturewala's Workout With Ankle Weights Is Fitness Inspiration To Elevate Your Exercises

Alaya's penchant towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle is known well and her fitness regime is proof enough. The actress went to a wellness retreat to start 2024 on a calming note. From reading to writing and yogic cleansing, her unfiltered way of beginning the year is giving us all the inspiration.

Yogic cleanse is a way to detox that involves techniques and has multiple benefits including improved blood circulation and strengthened immune system. There are multiple ways to do yogic cleansing and the techniques or the practice depends on an individual's approach.

Also Read: With Kakasana a.k.a Crow Pose, Alaya Furniturewala Kickstarts Her Week On A High Note

Prioritising self-care and health seems like the best way to go forward and Alaya's way of doing it needs to be on our list too.