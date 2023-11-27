Alaya Furniturewala's Workout With Ankle Weights Is Fitness Inspiration To Elevate Your Exercises

Alaya's Workout With Ankle Weights Is The Latest On Our Fitness List

With new fitness forms making rounds on the internet, the workout world is never less of fitspiration. Trust Alaya Furniturewala to serve you the right kind of goals to get your fitness game on point. From body weights to yoga, her routine has been a healthy mix of everything. Her Instagram offers us a sneak peek into her regular routine. Recently, the actress took her intense practice to a new level. In a video, Alaya performed a variation of squats with a 15 kg bag weight and additional weights tied to her ankles. She moved forward while jumping and retaining a partial squat position. This exercise not only helps in building body muscles but also diverts the major focus on leg muscles and glutes.

Also Read: Alaya Furntirewalla's Structured LBD May Be The Cause Of A "Headache" To Other Fashionistas

Alaya Furniturewala's fitness routine has been right on track, thanks to her dedication and consistency. Her circuit has always been a mix of different formats and previously, she gave us a sneak peek of her yoga routine when she performed various stretches. She posted a video of herself and captioned it, "Back to yoga after a long long break." Her intense leg stretch was enough to motivate us to get our workout regimen rolling. This form helps in releasing the body stretch and opens the muscles to improve the form and posture.

Also Read: Alaya Furniturewalla's Silver Lehenga Is A Festive Fashion Call We Would Like To Make

Alaya Furniturewala's fitness routine is the only inspiration we need.