Alaya Furniturewala Shares Her Beauty Secret To "Sculpt Your Face At Home Without Any Equipment"

After serving highly motivational fitness videos, Bollywood actress Alaya F is now giving out beauty tips. In a recent Instagram post, Alaya dropped her guide to sculpt your face at home. The best part about this guide is that one can try it without any equipment. While face sculpting is often associated with cosmetic procedures, Alaya busts the myth and showcases how it can be easily done at home. In the video, we can see the star performing some simple techniques that she recommends to work magically on the face.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Alaya wrote, “What if I told you that you could sculpt your face sitting at home without any equipment? Save this video and do these 11 steps 11 times. Anyone that has been following me for a while has probably noticed that my face shape has changed quite a bit over the last few years! I used to have a lot of issues with puffiness, and I had a lot of fat on my face. Doing these face massages constantly along with understanding that my body is a lymphatic drainage system. Has transformed my face! And so now I'm sharing it with you.”

If you do wish to sculpt your face like Alaya, we have listed the 11 steps performed by the star. Before starting the steps, the actress suggests pulling your hair away from your face using a hairband. She then asks to apply face oil or cream; whichever you prefer, and rub it between your palms and fingers. Ensure you have enough oil or cream in your hand, which will help your fingers glide smoothly over your skin during the process.

1. Gently start by tapping your chest.

2. Gently massage under your armpits to stimulate the area.

3. Go back to your chest for the second round of massage.

4. Massage gently and focus on your collarbones.

5. Massage your neck in an upward direction for a lifting effect.

6. Use two fingers to massage your ears in circular motions.

7. Guide your fingers on the upper area of your cheeks for a sculpted look.

8. Next, slide your fingers from your nose to your ears with a gentle touch.

9. Further, massage your eyelids, moving towards your eyebrows.

10. Use your fingers to massage your forehead; this also helps in easing tension.

11. The last and final step is to massage and glide your fingers from the top of your head down your chest.

