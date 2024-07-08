New Parents Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray's Baby Boy 'Blue' Them All Away In Cute Matching Outfits

Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray Welcome Their Baby Boy Stylishly In Matching Blue Outfits

Congratulations are in order for Alanna Panday and husband Ivor McCray as the couple welcomed their baby boy. The couple posted a wholesome video as they shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Our little angel is here". Well, apart from the heartwarming moment that the couple shared, it was their match-matchy style that got all our attention. In pretty powder blue hues, the couple created a twinning fashion moment. While Ivor was dressed in muted blue t-shirt and pants, Alanna looked radiant in a beautiful blue mini dress. The scoop neckline and frill hemline simply accentuated her style and her minimal glam was perfect to add that glow. Their little bundle of joy was dressed in a cute blue romper and well, we were awestruck!

Alanna Panday was simply slaying throughout her maternity period and indeed, it was a fashion treat for many. Previously, for her baby shower, the style maven opted for a minimal approach. Alanna went for an asthetically pleasing white look that was all things dreamy. She opted for a beautiful where dress that was minimal yet statement-making. The gown came with a beautiful monochrome pattern. The strappy details perfectly made way for the plunging neckline and the flowy pattern made it look even better. With open tress and minimal dewy glam, Alanna's look was ethereal by all means.

Alanna Panday is already the most stylish mom in the town with her stunning style sensibilities