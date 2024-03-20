It's Easy To Mistake Mom-To-Be Alanna Panday For A Mermaid In This Pleated Skirt Set

What's not to love about Alanna Panday effortlessly chic mermaidcore aesthetic?

Alanna Panday can always be found at the beach. But for the few surprising times when she isn't, she still dreams of the coast. Spotlights have been following Alanna Panday more so after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Ivor McGray where beaches have an important role to play in being the beautiful backdrop of many of her maternity looks. As a year of firsts, Alanna Panday is also ready to debut in her OTT show, The Tribe featuring some of her closest friends for which she was in Mumbai recently. Although far away from the scenic beaches of LA and Mexico, she didn't miss the chance to be a walking mermaid glowing in a bump-bearing skirt set. Amit Aggarwal brought to life a pleated creation featuring a crop top and a long asymmetrical skirt. Keeping in mind her love for neutral shades, she makes maximum impact with her minimal style. The metallic sheen of the outfit is complemented perfectly with her minimal jewels. For makeup, she keeps it as natural as possible with a little pink tint on her high points and her long wavy mermaid hair left open as if she's straight out of the ocean.

Being a beach belle herself, it's only fair that her baby takes up on this gorgeous young mama's love for it too. "Beach baby loading" in Alanna Panday's world and she makes sure that in a blue strapless co-ord set on the beach, she isn't a drop in the ocean, but the entire ocean herself.

Alanna Panday loves crochet so much that when it was time to curate a maternity closet, she didn't miss the opportunity to add this white set worn with a crop top against the beaches of Tulum.

The time has come for Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday to make her OTT debut and this young mama is keeping her maternity style at the forefront of the promotions of The Tribe.

