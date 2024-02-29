Alanna Panday Is Sure To Be A Maternity Fashion Icon With Her Fabulous Pregnancy Style In A Shimmery Dress

Alanna Panday Is Sure To Be A Maternity Fashion Icon In A Shimmery Dress

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray got married in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by family and friends in March 2023. A year later, they shared the news of Alanna's pregnancy in an adorable video. While we cannot stop admiring the video, what grabbed our attention was Alanna's effortless baby bump style and maternity fashion. Alanna donned a shimmery sheer dress in a blush pink colour palette. The sheer dress came with a cutout pattern and delicate shimmery sequins. Alanna wore a plain pastel bralette and high-waist bikini bottom beneath the sheer dress. The outfit featured a halter neckline with tie-knot strings, a cutout pattern, and a daring side slit. She accessorised the look with a necklace and a pair of trendy sunglasses. Her tresses were left loose in natural waves, as she completed the look with minimal makeup and a radiant glow.

In a video shared by Ivor McCray, Alanna Panday looked radiant in a white outfit. She teamed a strappy white top with a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical hemline and teamed it with a pair of crochet shorts. Her dewy makeup complemented her effortless dressing. She wore a pair of gold studs as her only accessories.

The mom-to-be kept it easy, casual, and chic as she opted for a shimmery silver co-ord set for her maternity shoot. The outfit included a strapless tube bralette in silver sequins, teamed with a low-waist midi skirt in the same style and colour palette. Her beach look was completed with a necklace, dangling earrings, and studded bangles. Alanna tied her tresses in a messy bun and wore minimal makeup.

We are absolutely in love with Alanna Panday's chic maternity style.

