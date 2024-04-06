Alanna Panday's Bump Baring Fashion Gets A Summer Spin In A Crop Top And Pants

Alanna's Bump Baring Fashion Gets A Summer Spin In A Crop Top And Pants

Alanna Panday is already winning our hearts with her ever-so-stunning style sensibilities. Since she announced her pregnancy with her husband Ivor McGray, we have been treated with top-notch maternity fashion. Currently, on her babymoon in Italy, Alanna has been living the best fashion dream and we are witnessing the glimpses through social media. Her love for neutrals has been constant. Right from her baby shower to her daily fashion game, muted tones have been upping her style trajectory. Recently, she continued her fashion streak in a summer-appropriate look. She paired a corseted crop top with chic ivory pants to make her casual style look fabulous. Her choice for a pearl choker, shades and crossbody bag was perfect to complete her look.

Alanna Panday's impeccable fashion sense and style have always managed to impress her. Recently, it is her maternity fashion choices that are on our radar. Currently in Italy for her Babymoon, the diva is serving bump-baring fashion like no one else. Previously, Alanna posted an array of pictures that gave us a sense of her stunning fashion game. She looked simply chic in a blue and white striped midi dress that was adorned with a beige fur jacket. With a white handbag and shades, her look was truly on point.

Alanna Panday is the most stylish mom-to-be and her latest look is proof