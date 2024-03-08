Sini Shetty Switches Between A Floral Saree And Black Mesh Gown In A Graceful Dance Video

Sini Switches Between A Floral Saree And Mesh Gown In A Dance Video

The grand finale of the Miss World 2024 beauty pageant is inching closer. This weekend is set to see a star-studded evening in Mumbai where Miss World 2024 will be crowned. Until then however, Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty has made sure that no stone was left unturned to be at her most fashionable throughout the contest. In her latest post on Instagram, Sini is seen in a floral printed Rohit Bal saree that was made for the season of spring. Over a base of beige, the sheer number featured larger-than-life patterns in shades of peach and red. Paired with it was an embellished bag she carried in her hand. In her caption, she states, "Wearing pieces curated by India's most talented designers has been an honor, showcasing the depth and diversity of Indian fashion to the world."

Besides the majesty of the outfit however, it was the ease with which she changed it up. Sini shared a video on her profile which saw her break into a dance while wearing the floral saree. She switched between steps with grace and also changed her outfit in the midst of the performance. This is what happens when elegance meets style meets harmony.

Sini's dance video saw her change into an edgy black gown. Designed by Mandira Wirk, the outfit featured shimmering mesh sleeves and neckline overlayed on top of black solid finished gown which showcased a slit down the side. Here's a girl who can wear it all with charm.

Recently, Sini wore a stunning embroidered Hibiscus cape mini dress from designer label Varun Nidhika in her latest set of photos. As per the label's website, the ensemble costs Rs 2,17,500. The ivory mini dress featured an off-shoulder neckline with elaborate hibiscus flower motifs on the bodice followed by a flared fitted bottom. She tied her tresses in a sleek manner as she wore glamorous shimmery makeup. She accompanied the look with a pair of dangling earrings and strap heels.

Sini wore yet another stunning outfit which caught our attention from the designer label Bhawna Rao. The halterneck sleeveless mini dress came with a closed neckline, an A-line silhouette and fringe details at the hemline. The mini dress even featured shimmery details and abstract prints in glittery red. A pair of shimmery studs and strap silver heels completed Sini's look.

We wish Sini Shetty the very best for her upcoming finale.

