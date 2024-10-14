Triptii Dimri Brought In Sunny Festive Vibes Draped In A Yellow And Pink Mirror Work <i>Saree</i> With Emerald Earrings

Triptii Dimri has been creating quite a buzz on the internet. The actress is celebrating the success of her recent movie Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video and already, we cannot forget her next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But what particularly caught our eye recently was her latest sartorial outing in the nine-yard wonder. The beautiful yellow and blush pink sunset-themed colours made her look ready to take on the festive season and how. What's more, Triptii shared a photo dump of a bunch of pictures of herself wearing the almost Diwali-ready lit outfit along with the caption, "When the sky blushes, so do I" along with an apt sunset emoji.

Triptii Dimri looked like a million bucks wrapped in a yellow-hued chiffon saree with contrasting mehendi green and blush pink floral thread work embroidery with mirror work details across the dual-toned border. But that wasn't all; the palla that was decorated with diagonal rows filled with the mirror embroidery and the hemline featured the floral mirror details across its circumference. Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi teamed this Debyani & Co. saree with a contrasting blush pink blouse with short sleeves and a plunging V-neckline that featured the same floral embroidery, only in a jaal format this time.

For her accessories of the day, Triptii wore a pair of ornate tiered dangler earrings with emeralds set in gold kundan work, gold bangles with encrusted diamonds, and a pair of gold Aparajita Toor kohlapuri heels.

On the hair and makeup front, Triptii wore her tresses open in a centre-parted waves look. Her bronzed makeup complemented her overall look featuring defined brows, smokey eyeshadow, a kohl-rimmed waterline, a wash of berry-toned blush on her cheeks, a mauve lip colour and a sparkling bindi that added the perfect finishing touches to her desi festive look.

Triptii Dimri's nine yard wonder in a yellow and blush pink mirror work saree is one for the festive fashion books.

