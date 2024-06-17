After Triptii Dimri's Mainstream Holiday In Italy, She Soaks Up Sun In Offbeat Albania. Check Out 5 Unique Reasons To Visit The European Country

5 Unique Reasons To Visit Triptii Dimri's Recent Offbeat Holiday Spot, Albania

Triptii Dimri's holiday album is making us turn green with envy. Beating the brutal summer heat, the actress has embarked on a European getaway. After her first stop in Italy, she touched down in Albania. Glimpses of her outings were showcased in her Instagram Stories. In one snap, Triptii posed against the background of glistening waters, distant landscapes, and clear blue skies. Other clicks captured her soaking in the beauty of the destination, taking a stroll in the greenery, indulging in self-care, recording an amazing rainbow, and clicking pretty images of vibrantly-hued flowers.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri Sprinkles "Golden Glitter" With Sunkissed Glow Of The Italian Sun

Wondering why Triptii Dimri visited Albani for a vacation? Here are five unique reasons why you should follow suit.

1. Budget-Friendly

Albania is one of the most affordable European countries. The national currency, the Albanian Leke, is cheaper than the US Dollar, British Pound Sterling, and Euro.

2. Scenic Landscapes

Albania's natural beauty is a treat to sore eyes. From the snow-sheathed Albanian Alps to the verdant pastures, and misty streams the place is nothing short of a paradise, worth every photograph.

3. Pristine Beaches

Albania is not only home to lush greenery but it also houses powdery beaches and the brilliant blue ocean. You can find both white-sand and fine-pebble beaches. Not to forget there are quaint fishing villages where you can spend your time exploring. If not, indulge in sunbathing for some relaxation.

Also Read: Inside Triptii Dimri's Italian Getaway: From Exploring Amalfi Coast To Sunkissed Selfies

4. Historical Sites

If natural beauty and pristine beaches were not enough, Albania also welcomes you with umpteen historical sites. There are age-old castles, ancient fortresses, and timeless artefacts, coupled with ruins of Roman, Byzantine, and Greek civilizations. Some popular history-laced hotspots include the Butrint Archaeological Park, Durres Amphitheater, and Gjirokaster.

5. Culinary Experiences

Albanian cuisine is something which you just cannot miss. You won't regret getting your hands on Mediterranean and Balkan dishes like roasted lamb, Byrek, Baklava and Tave Kosi. Sip on some wine while taking a bread bite and indulging in the goodness of Albanian seafood.

Also Read: Like Triptii Dimri's Scenic Trip To Amalfi Coast, 5 More Picturesque Places To Visit In Italy