Triptii Dimri Sprinkles 'Golden Glitter' With Sunkissed Glow Of The Italian Sun

Triptii Dimri Sprinkles "Golden Glitter" With Sunkissed Selfies In Italy

Triptii Dimri is soaking under the sun on her vacation on Italy's beautiful Amalfi coast. Her holiday outing is marked by pristine scenery, good food, fine fashion sensibilities and tender beauty aesthetics. The actress offered us glimpses of her vacation in her Instagram sneak peek. But, it was her sun-kissed selfies that stole our hearts. Blessed with clear skin, Triptii did not need heavy-duty makeup to elevate her allure. She went for a matte base, dabbing a nominal amount of blush around her cheeks. The golden glow on her face illuminated her features brilliantly. Glossy nude lips delivered a plump effect with a hint of shine. For some eye drama, Triptii rested her faith on a stroke of classic black winged eyeliner. She chose minimal eyeshadow from the pink colour palette and spelled wonder. Well-defined brows locked her pretty charm. Long brown hair left open did the rest of the job.

Triptii Dimri's Italian escapade is laced with the perfect travel-appropriate makeup. On a daytime tour, the Bulbbul actress decided to wear a no-makeup makeup look and nailed the venture. She let her natural radiance steal the spotlight with a hint of rosy effect on the cheeks. Minus any contour or highlighter, Triptii's fresh-faced luminosity was enough to make us fall in love with her. A lighter shade of maroon lipstick added a pop of colour to her beauty outing. Wispy lashes enhanced her prettiness. Messy hair left open in waves cascaded down in length framing her face beautifully.

Going makeup-free was never a problem for Triptii Dimri. The credit goes to her skincare regimen and the right beauty choices. Earlier for a beach outing, Triptii blessed our Instagram feeds with her flushed-faced glimmer. She went for a tanned effect and it worked wonders. Blushed cheeks and a little gloss on the lips suited her coastal makeover. Triptii ditched applying any kajal or eyeliner. Her fluttery lashes made our hearts flutter too. Her beach waves were left open gloriously.

Triptii Dimri is our forever makeup guide. Beauty enthusiasts, are you taking notes?

