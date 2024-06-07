Mom-To-Be Masaba Gupta Went The Pushpa 2 Route With A Black Veshti And A Candy Blazer

Masaba Gupta Went The Pushpa 2 Route With A Black Veshti And Blazer

While everyone else goes for safe fashion choices, Masaba Gupta stands out from the crowd with her trendsetting looks. Her new look is all about amalgamating traditional elements with power dressing. In her latest Instagram entry, the ace fashion designer gave us a new style dimension. Needless to say, the outfit was picked from the shelves of her very own House Of Masaba clothing brand. The look was inspired by Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2, as disclosed by Masaba in the caption. She opted for a black gold-toned look than included a full-sleeved black blazer that featured golden embellishments on the collar. Stepping away from the usual sequins, Masaba adorned her blazer with hand, toffee, pot and several other designs. She skipped the classic pants and instead, paired the blazer with a veshti. The black number was draped beautifully in a high-waisted pattern. Gilded gold earrings were a perfect choice to escalate her look.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Is Pregnant And She Is Already Sure To Be The Most Stylish Mom-To-Be In Town

Masaba Gupta's latest outings are bookmark-worthy for soon-to-be moms. A few days ago, she wore a mini ivory dress and layered it with a long shrug. Etched with feminine details, the look was adorned with floral prints. A choker necklace and minimal earrings were minimally perfect to round off her style.

Previously, Masaba Gupta attended the store launch event of Tiffany & Co in Mumbai with her mother Neena Gupta. While the veteran actress rocked an oversized maxi dress, Masaba looked like a million bucks in her satin pink strapless dress. Soft pink glam, a bun hairdo and minimal jewellery rounded off her look.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar And Masaba Gupta Are Twinning And Winning In Black Bodycon Dresses

Masaba Gupta's stylish appearances always find their way to make fashion headlines.