There's No Better Festive Pairing Than Esha Gupta's Glam Makeup With Her Silver Saree

Esha Gupta looks amazing

The festive season is upon us, beginning with Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. Decor is at its most sparkling, fervor is in the air and anarkali suits and glimmering sarees are out in their resplendent best. Festive fashion is usually uncomplicated but makeup to pair with it can be trickier to tackle. The right makeup look to pair with your outfit needs to complement your ethnic look while still staying understated enough so it doesn't take away from it. If you're looking for inspiration, Esha Gupta is what you need. At a recent awards function, the actress wore a stunning silver saree with dazzling embellishment and a sheer drape by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She paired it with a long sleeve blouse which had a deep V-neckline and a choker necklace. But it was Esha's makeup that caught our eye.

The actress showcased a neutral toned glam look that radiated festive fervor. Her cheeks featured a heavy dose of pink blush while her skin had a diffused glow. Her eyeshadow was warm toned in its shade with full lashes and defined brows.

A dusty rose toned lip added a sense of elegance that brought the whole look together. Esha's brunette locks were centre-parted and styled in large curls.

Recently, Esha made news for a video she shot with Elvish Yadav. Seemingly on a windy terrace, the actress wore a lime green saree and a thin strap blue blouse. It matched the reality TV star's kurta as she cavorted beside him. Here too her makeup was neutral toned with a deep brown lip and bronzed cheeks. She added in a tiny silver bindi on her forehead.

Esha was seen here in a purple salwar kameez featuring gold embroidery. She showcased a set of rose-coloured pink draped cheeks with strongly defined brows and a nude pink lip.

If anyone has mastered the art of the ethnic makeup look, it's got to be Esha Gupta.

