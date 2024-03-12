After Dazzling In A Mini Dress, Disha Patani Continues To Sparkle In A Silver Sequin Saree

After A Mini Dress, Disha Patani Continues To Sparkle In A Sequin Saree

Even as we usher in a new seasonal wave of fashion, we still cannot get enough of the six-yard staple. Time and again, the versatile garment is redefined with elevated elegance. Recently, it was Disha Patani who was absolutely dressed to impress in the most stunning way. For the promotions of her upcoming release Yodha, the actress continued her stylish streak in a beautiful white embellished saree. The stunning monochrome drape was paired with a beautiful embellished blouse that came with a plunging neckline. The delicate beaded work was the highlight of her look and we took notes for our next traditional outfit. She took the minimal route with dainty earrings. She nailed the beauty department too with her dewy glam topped with nude lips and open tresses. It's never a dull day when Disha Patani decides to make a stylish appearance. The actress has been high on bling of late and previously, it was her embellished mini dress that gave us a run for our money.

Also Read: Disha Patani Pulls Off Intense Weight Training Without Breaking A Sweat. Not The First Time.

Mini dresses are a timeless fashion investment and Disha Patani makes a stunning case for the same. Recently, the actress notched up her bling game in a chic mini dress. Her penchant for all things bling is a given and recently, it was her embellished mini that dazzled its way straight into our hearts. From the square plunging neckline to the mini hem and side slits, her dress was made to accentuate the hot quo. With glossy lips, winged eyeliner and open tresses, Disha perfectly sealed the beauty deal.

Also Read: Disha Patani's Ethnic Side In Her Shararas And Long Suits Are A Fresh Break From Her Cool Summer Casuals