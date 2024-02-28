Triptii Dimri's 'Cancelled Plans' In A Strapless Black Dress Turned Out To Be A Fashionable Treat

Triptii's "Cancelled Plans" In A Dress Turned Out To Be A Fashion Treat

Acing minimalistic style with utmost elegance is an underrated art that not all can pull off. However, trust Triptii Dimri to take up the challenge of minimal dressing like never before. Ever since the success of Animal, this young talent has been in limelight, followed by her sartorial sensibilities. Minimal but hot are the keywords that keep coming up when defining Triptii's style. Her latest fashion entry might not be so groundbreaking but is a timeless style that is made to impress. She posted an array of pictured and captioned them, "cancelled plans, calling it a night." Clearly her cancelled plans turned out to be a fashion treat for us. From the shelves of Self Centrd, she picked an immaculately tailored black strapless dress that would be a fit for almost every occasion. The actress does fashion like it is nobody's business and her flawlessly fitted black dress is proof enough. The sleek corset details added structure to the look and her statement gold studs were the only addition she needed. For makeup, she yet again mastered dewy glam and glossy lips like a pro.

Triptii Dimri's fashion trajectory is nothing short of stunning. Her fashion choices have always been reigning supreme on our list. Previously, the actress pulled off the red carpet dress of our dreams in the most effortless way. She embodied the essence of ultimate glam in a strikingly stunning Marc Bouwer number. The glitzy details created an appealing vision and the plunging neckline added instant oomph to the look. With winged eyeliner, minimal glam and glossy lips, Triptii looked like fashion's favourite darling.

