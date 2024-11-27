Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari's Rs 44K Green Raw Mango Salwar Kameez Suit Came With Mauryan-Inspired Gold Garland Zardozi Embroidery

Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out to attend an event wearing a green silk satin Raw Mango kurta set

Read Time: 2 mins
Aditi Rao Hydari's Rs 44K Green Raw Mango <i>Salwar Kameez</i> Suit Came With Mauryan-Inspired Gold Garland <i>Zardozi</i> Embroidery
Aditi Rao Hydari looked like an ethnic dream in a Rs 44,800 Raw Mango kurta set

Aditi Rao Hydari's latest sartorial outing made heads turn as she picked a feminine and regal-looking silk satin kurta set in hues of dark emerald. The  Hey! Sinamika actress dropped a photo dump of pictures of herself dolled up in ethnic wear as she stepped out to attend an event in the capital. The 38-year-old star dazzled in an ethnic wear moment that reminded us of the bygone Mauryan era and its crafts.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked desi chic dressed in a dark green silk satin kurta set from the shelves of designer Sanjay Garg's label Raw Mango. The ensemble, that came with a Rs 44,800 price tag, featured a half-sleeved, V-neck 'Apsara' kurta that was embroidered with garlanded gold Mauryan statue-inspired details along the neckline and chest. The garment was fitted on the high waist and flowed into an A-line silhouette waist downward. The intricate handcrafted zardozi with naqshi, moti and metal sequin work added the sparkle to Aditi's OOTD. It was teamed with a pair of matching staright 'Varqa' pants from the label and a matching organza dupatta with similar-themed gold floral and Mauryan-inspired embroidery that she draped on her arms.

Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi added the perfect accessories to her look with a pair of vintage gold dome-shaped jhumkas with beaded pearl droplets. Aditi swore by her double solitaire wedding ring to add a further element of sparkle.

Hair stylist Madhuri Nakahale gave Aditi the most dreamy open waves in her tresses with a centre-parting. Makeup-wise, she opted for a minimal nude makeup with dewy skin, her signature arched brows, an overall bronzed look on her face, a wash of sparkly champagne eyeshadow on her lids, brown eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, and a nude-brown lip colour to finish off the look just right.

Aditi Rao Hydari scored a gold on the ethnic wear wardrobe parameter wearing the green silk satin Raw Mango kurta set.

