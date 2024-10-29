Adele In A Black Gaurav Gupta Gown Named "Cosmic" Looked Exactly Like It Too

It is safe to say that couturier Gaurav Gupta has been making headlines internationally and well, for all the right reasons. The designer is notching up the global fashion scene with his dynamic hues and unique structures. This time it was Adele's stunning look in Gaurav Gupta that left us taking notes. The iconic singer turned muse to Gaurav Gupta in a custom made black couture gown for the opening of Weekends With Adele. While bright colours rule Gaurav Gupta's design palette, black is a classic that never fails to impress. The singer opted for a stunning cosmic black saturn orbit gown that came with dramatic structured details on the shoulders. The sleek embellished details on the gown perfectly added glitz to the look and the sleek tailoring added an extra edge. With a matte makeup look and diamond danglers, Adele's style made us do a double take.

Also Read: Sabyasachi And Gaurav Gupta Dressed The Best Of Hollywood At The 2024 Emmy Awards

Gaurav Gupta's silhouettes have often made a powerful statement. From dressing Bollywood royalty to taking his couture international, his journey has been quite impeccable. Before this, it was Kelly Rowland who rocked in a stunning, classic Gaurav Gupta number. Recently, she slipped into a black gold body contour pantsuit that came with just the right glitzy details. She ditched the shirt underneath to make a chic yet bold statement. She redefined power-dressing like a pro with her put-together look. With one-sided open tresses, statement earrings and glossy glam, her look was right on point.

Also Read: Fabulous Is The Word For Alia Bhatt's Stylish Debut At The L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week 2024 In A Gunmetal Gaurav Gupta Corset