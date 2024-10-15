A Night At This Luxury Resort In Sri Lanka, Where Pooja Hegde Celebrated Her Birthday, Costs Rs 70,000

Pooja Hegde celebrated her day “in the wild” when she rung in her 34th year. The actress made the most of her time vacationing in Sri Lanka, going on to share snippets of her vacation in Sri Lanka on Instagram. What caught our attention was her luxurious and cosy stay. The actress enjoyed her holiday at the Wild Coast Tented Lodge in Yala, Sri Lanka. The Wild Coast Tented Lodge is a luxury lodge located in Yala National Park. The magnificent beauty and variety of activities available at the destination is what makes it a popular staycation choice; which is possibly why Pooja Hegde checked in here.

The Wild Coast's soaring and organic structure makes it an eye-widening architectural triumph. From bamboo design to open-air restaurants and bars situated beside an infinity pool, the resort reflects Yala's beach setting throughout. Apart from the scenic views and peaceful atmosphere, the resort also offers various activities that will be worth your time. The resort has the Sanctuary Spa which offers classic as well as cinnamon and tea-based treatments dedicated to holistic wellness. One can indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments set against the backdrop of the resort's natural beauty over here. One can also experience the ultimate thrill by staying in the luxurious Cocoon Pool Suite, which features a private plunge pool. Outside the luxury lodge, explore the stunning landscapes of the Yala National Park and have a wonderful wildlife experience with an exciting game drive. After a power-packed day full of wonder, one can end their day by savouring an authentic Sri Lankan dinner set against a picturesque sunset on the beach.

Like Pooja Hegde, if you too, are planning to jet off to Sri Lanka to soak in the beauty of this resort, do note that cost of staying this resort for per night varies between Rs 64,000- Rs 70,000. Bag your bags and head off to this island destination just like the star did.

