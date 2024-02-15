A Glimpse Into Natasha Poonawalla's London Home Decor And Architectural Treasures

"I Came In Crazy And I'm Going To Stay Like That," says Natasha Poonawalla on her London home

Natasha Poonawalla is a known fashion fanatic, a Bollywood friend, and the Executive Director of The Serum Institute of India, often seen making stylish entries at red-carpet events and mingling with prominent global icons. Sometimes you see her making an eye-grabbing appearance at the Met Gala and the next moment she is in chic winter gear with the backdrop of the stunning Alps with Kareena Kapoor, but her love for unique things in fashion opened a new world into experimentation of spaces. In a recent interview with British Vogue, the diva talked about her new London home and how its "quirkiness and whimsical aspects" invited her through the doors. Natasha's artistic home was done by Karl Lagerfeld who refurbished the 1920s interiors of the 23,000 square feet house. "My entire mission was to go back to what Karl had done with it. Because I'm a fashion fanatic," said Natasha who also believes that there is nothing wrong in having fashion-show lights in the house.

Natasha married Adar Poonawalla in 2006 and lived in Mumbai and Pune with their two sons Cyrus and Darius. It was only during the pandemic that their collaborations with AstraZeneca and Oxford University convinced them to move to England. They bought the property in December 2023 and have been decorated keeping in mind Natasha's taste in fashion.

The library where Adar conducts a few of his meetings lies on the ground floor. The art pieces in the room include a futuristic one-off Zaha Hadid chair and a desk, surrounded by black velvet space-age quilted sofas, a disc from Anish Kapoor disc resembling the Earth, and the most attractive possession, the Broken Egg light by Ingo Maurer. The bookshelves in the library hold horse-racing trophies won by the Poonawalla family from the past.

The house has a mannequin room which has the most prized pieces from Natasha's wardrobe on display. "Fashion has this magical ability to break boundaries and grab attention," she says.

Natasha Poonawalla's home gym is also a display of art with designer brands showcased. There is a Pilates reformer, a Dior exercise ball, and more in the chic workout premises because what else would make sense than a Dior exercise ball in Natasha Poonawalla's gym? Nothing else

Natasha Poonawalla says, "This is not just a residence. It's a space that has witnessed some of the most incredible meetings and work deals that have propelled us forward." The Poonawalla residence hosted a lavish party following the Fashion Awards in December last year when the family kitchen moonlit was turned into a champagne bar and the grand salon into a makeshift dance floor. "That party was so much fun. That's the kind of energy I want to bring into the house because normally it's used for business and all these very serious scientists from Oxford," she concludes about keeping the décor vibrant, quirky and playful.

