A Glimpse Into Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Family Father's Day 2024 Celebrations In England

Kareena And Saif's Fun Family Father's Day 2024 Celebrations In England

Kareena Kapoor shared a series of pictures of her family getaway in the United Kingdom on the occasion of Father's Day 2024. With the scorching and humid climate in Mumbai, the celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are enjoying their downtime in England with their kids, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena dropped candid pictures of her husband, Saif Ali Khan celebrating Father's Day with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Let us now take you through all the details of what went down during this Bollywood vacation and family time.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

For starters, how can one get past the fact that Kareena posted a pout-worthy sunkissed selfie from her UK vacation on Father's Day with a caption, "And of course Father's Day pe mera selfie tho is a must" along with a red heart and rainbow emoji. Kareena sported a no makeup look, a pair of black sunglasses and a crisp white Ralph Lauren button-down shirt for the picture.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

A second picture shared by the Crew actress gave us a sneak peek into Saif Ali Khan enjoying what looks like a football game with Taimur. Saif is seen standing at a distance, while Taimur is sitting down on one knee on the lush grass. She captioned this picture, "Father's Day" with a red heart emoji again. In addition, she also gave us a hint into their exact vacation whereabouts by sharing a picture of the Winchester College Kingsgate House.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

In another picture she gives her followers a look at Saif and their youngest son Jeh strolling amidst the forests together with the former heading ahead and Jeh following him. The actress captioned this picture, "It's always the journey really..." along with a rainbow emoji.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

Last but certainly not the least, Kareena Kapoor posed for a picture with her husband clad in a pair of jeans, a white jumper, a tan crossbody bag, and a pair of tie-up shoes. Saif sported a gingham printed pink and white shirt, black trousers and a navy gilet. The couple looked blissful in the picture and Kareena captioned it, "THE ONE WITH THE FATHER" along with a heart emoji yet again.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

Isn't good old family time featuring the Pataudis just wholesome for the soul? We say, nothing is better than Kareena's evergreen selfies and some father-son time.

