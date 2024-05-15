'A Day On The Beach' Only Gets Chicer When Disha Patani In A White Swim Set Is Around

Disha Patani's beach holidays are made colourful with her bikini collection

Disha Patani may be back from her beach holiday but mentally even she is currently at the beach. "A day on the beach with my girlies" automatically translates to fun at the beach in the great company of her girlfriends and a collection of chic bikinis. No tropical holiday for this spunky water belle is complete without a myriad of bikinis available in every possible colour. Her reel features everything from a pearl white bikini set worn with a sheer sarong and a deep wine swim set to a matching short cover up dress that sums up exactly what she prefers on her stylish beach holidays. There's not a day for Disha Patani that she spends less stylishly at the beach and for as long as beaches will exist, so will her love for beach style.

For fun, she relies on her best friends. But for beach holiday style, Disha Patani rests faith in her choicest bikini collection. Like in a stunning maroon swim set, she was able to have fun in the sun but not without adding a pop colour and style to her holiday.

We're almost convinced that Disha Patani's beach collection enjoys a separate shelf in her closet space. For days by the pool, it can be anything from a solid black set. For sunkissed days, it's a rust-red bikini.

A black bikini for many is the definition of a swimwear piece that lacks creativity. But for a select few, the plain black bikini set is the equivalent of a classic little black dress in the beach fashion world. Any guesses on which category Disha Patani's black bikini sets fall on?

Disha Patani's bikini collection is ever growing to ensure there's something new for each beach holiday experience.