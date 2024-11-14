6 Days After Giving Birth, Alexandra Daddario's Glimpse Into The "Magic And Scares" Of Postpartum Life

Women's bodies go through several changes after giving birth. Embracing your body during this period is what many new mothers often find hard to deal with. Alexandra Daddario's latest Instagram post highlights the issue beautifully. The actress, who welcomed her little bundle of joy on October 31 with her husband Andrew Form, is “proud” of her postpartum body. On Wednesday, Alexandra shared a picture holding her newborn in her arms. She clicked a mirror selfie, wearing a pair of grey shorts and a tan-hued bralette. The infant appeared to sleep peacefully in her mother's arms. In her caption, Alexandra talked about the “magic and scares” of postpartum and revealed that women's bodies were “amazing”.

Alexandra Daddario wrote, “I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum. THIS is what it looks like for me 6 days after giving birth to my magical little baby. Women's bodies are amazing and I have never felt more proud of mine. So much love to all the new moms out there leaning into their new powers.”

Previously, Alexandra Daddario left fans gushing after she shared an adorable picture of her little one on Instagram. The White Lotus star, however, made sure not to reveal the newborn's face. The snap captured the infant swaddled comfortably in a blanket inside a cradle. Since it was Halloween, the cradle was filled with several mini candies. “I thought this was a weird bowl of candy," read Alexandra's hilarious side note.

During her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue, Alexandra Daddario talked about going through a miscarriage. She said, “Well, I had been pregnant. Then, I had a loss. It is long and complicated, so I do not want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you have been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I did not understand fully before. It is very, very painful.”

