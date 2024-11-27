Kaley Cuoco On Parenting Her 19-Month-Old Child: "Like Taking Care Of Your Drunk Best Friend"

Kaley Cuoco recently shared her humorous take on the challenges of motherhood. The American actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she shared her experiences of raising her 19-month-old daughter, Matilda. Kaley shares Matilda with her fiance Tom Pelphrey. Describing motherhood, the star shared that taking care of her daughter feels like managing a drunk best friend. Kaley said, “Taking care of a 19-month-old is like taking care of your drunk best friend every day.”

Also Read: 6 Days After Giving Birth, Alexandra Daddario's Glimpse Into The "Magic And Scares" Of Postpartum Life

Describing the daily challenges, Kaley Cuoco added, “They're crying when they don't get what they want, you're making sure they make it to the bathroom or you're cleaning their throw up from whatever. They're out of their minds and you're making sure they don't die all day long. And then they black out and you're like ready to die and they wake up and they're like, ‘What's for breakfast?'” She even advised, “You should all be in couple's therapy, just FYI.”

Kaley Cuoco often shares pictures with her bundle of joy on Instagram. On Halloween, she posted a snap featuring herself, Tom Pelphrey and little Matilda, who was dressed as a unicorn. Kaley's caption read, “Happy Halloween from Tom, Kaley, and their little unicorn!”

Also Read: Like Father, Like Son, Chris Hemsworth Bonds With Son, Tristan Over Boxing Class To Keep Him "Sharp"

Before that, Kaley Cuoco shared a series of adorable snaps on Instagram, capturing precious moments with her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, and their adorable daughter, Matilda. The side note read, “There is my heart, and then there is you, and I'm not sure there is a difference. Some sweet life lately.” “Awww,” did you just say?

Also Read: Yami Gautam On Navigating Motherhood And How Life "Changes In That One Moment" After Giving Birth

Not long ago, Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment – her daughter Matilda's first visit to one of her sets. “When your little lady visits you at work for the first time, it deserves a permanent post. I dreamed of the classic ‘baby on camera ‘ pic since the day she was born. Maybe she will share this pic in 20 years when she is on the Late Show,” read the text attached to the post.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed Matilda on March 30, 2023.

Also Read: Shalini Passi On Being A Young Mother At 20 Years Old To Son Robin: "It Is Like We Grew Up Together"