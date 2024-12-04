5 Pilates Exercises To Improve Balance As Seen In Janhvi Kapoor's Workout Routine

From heavy weightlifting to core Pilates workouts, Janhvi Kapoor swears by some effective fitness regimes. Recently, Janhvi's fitness coach and friend Namrata Purohit shared a few pictures of the actress performing Pilates exercises. In the pictures, we can see Janhvi practising the single-leg deadlift on the reformer. Sharing the pictures, Namrata wrote, “It's all about the balance.” If, like Janhvi, you too wish to work on your strength and balance, here are a few Pilates exercises to perform.

1. Quadruped

This helpful Pilates exercise helps build your core strength and muscles. To start this exercise, all you need to do is start on all fours, keeping your knees bent and under your hips. Your arms should be straight with your hands below your shoulders. Then, straighten your back and lengthen one leg behind at your hips level. Hold this position for a few seconds before repeating it on the opposite side.

2. The Corkscrew

This exercise helps promote the mobility of the hips and spine. To help perform this exercise, lie on your back with your arms palm face down by your sides. Extend your legs straight above your torso. Cross one leg over the other and then move your legs in a circle.

3. The Saw

This effective Pilates exercise helps with your hips, shoulders, and spine. When done correctly, this also serves to develop scapular and pelvic stability. To perform this exercise, reach your arms out to the side to perform a “T” shape. Inhale and twist your torso to the right, then exhale and stretch down with your right hand towards your left ankle. Reverse the step to the next direction and hold for a few seconds before relaxing.

4. The Scissors

This exercise promotes overall body awareness, balance, and control. Begin by lying on your back with your legs and arms straight. Lift your legs upwards and support your hips with your hands. Exhale as you split the legs in a scissor motion. Both legs should move through the same range of motion, as it will be more impactful.

5. The Bicycle

This exercise is an alternative to scissors. Start with lying flat on your back. Next, lift your legs upwards in the air as you exhale. With your hand, upper arms, and elbows on the mat, support your pelvic area with your hands. Now bend one knee towards your chest and straighten the other leg so that it is pointed upwards. Switch between both legs for 5 minutes before relaxing.

