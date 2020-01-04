Woman Sexually Harassed In Packed Kolkata Bus, Accused Arrested: Cops

The police are investigating the incident. (Representational)

A woman on her way to office was allegedly sexually harassed by a man inside a moving bus in Kolkata, the police said.

The incident took place today morning when the bus was moving through Esplanade area in the heart of Kolkata, a senior officer said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the man, in his late 20s, sexually harassed her while she was getting down from the packed bus.



"Hearing her screams, other passengers of the bus caught the man and handed him over to a traffic cop duty at that location.

The officer informed the local police station and the accused was arrested.