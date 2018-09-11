Woman Donates Kidney To Save Life Of Junior Colleague In Kolkata

The woman is a senior colleague of the patient in a IT firm in Bengaluru (Representational)

Kolkata witnessed an example of camaraderie when a 40-year-old woman donated her kidney to a junior colleague to save her life, doctors at the reputed hospital said Tuesday.

The patient, a resident of Jharkhand, was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and was advised by the doctors to undergo kidney transplantation urgently as her health situation deteriorated.

As the criteria did not match with any one of her family, her colleague in the Bengaluru-based IT firm came forward, a senior doctor at the at Fortis Hospital & Kidney Institute (FHKI), where the transplantation took place, said.

"She was undergoing dialysis regularly while waiting for a suitable donor. As none from her immediate family could donate due to medical issues, this senior colleague from her office decided to donate one of her kidneys to save her," the doctor said.

The transplantation surgery took place on September 3.



"It is a great example when one comes forward to donate her kidney and save the life of a colleague. The surgery went well, and both the donor and recipient are doing fine," the doctor said