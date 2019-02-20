Will Probe Jadavpur University Head Being Heckled By Students: Minister

A scuffle broke out between two groups of students in Jadavpur University on Tuesday

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday said Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das, who was hospitalised after some students allegedly manhandled him, is in a state of "shock".

Partha Chatterjee, who visited Mr Das at the hospital earlier in the day, told PTI that the incident will be probed.

"We have asked for a video footage of the incident. We want to find out who all are behind (the alleged assault). Das is still in a state of shock," he said.

Stating that Mr Das was subjected to "verbal abuse", Mr Chatterjee said, "I have heard about the entire incident from the pro-VC and registrar. I will certainly report the matter to the chief minister. This can''t go on. JU is a matter of pride for all of us."

A scuffle broke out Tuesday between two groups of students, who wanted to approach the VC with their demands as soon as he stepped out of his office.

A private hospital, where the vice chancellor has been admitted, said in a statement that Suranjan Das, who had to undergo X-ray for injuries he might have sustained during the scuffle, has been kept under observation.

His blood pressure shot up on Tuesday night, but now he is stable, the hospital said.

While the Arts Faculty Students' Union (AFSU) claimed it wanted to find out if the JU's executive council has taken up the issue of "inordinate delay" in facilitating elections, the members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) said they sought to know about the status of a molestation case.

Debraj Debnath of AFSU alleged that the VC's security guards and the members of TMCP tried to "forcefully remove" its representatives when they approached Mr Das.

"Four to five of our members were injured in the melee," he said. The charge was, however, denied by the TMCP.

"The AFSU representatives heckled us when we tried to talk to Das," a TMCP member claimed .

A university spokesman said the vice chancellor was not willing to press any charge or lodge a formal police complaint against the students.

Mr Das, after Tuesday's incident, told reporters that he felt insulted and humiliated.

"This had never happened to me in the past. The students blocked my path and turned aggressive even as I was trying to say that I am ready to speak to them in a proper manner," he had said.

