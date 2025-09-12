Jadavpur University Student Found Dead In Campus Pond, Probe On

A female student of Jadavpur University in Kolkata was declared dead after being rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state on Thursday night, a university official said.

The third-year student of the English department was found in a pond on the campus and was taken to a nearby private medical college, where doctors declared her dead.

It is suspected that she died of drowning.

The incident reportedly took place during a cultural program on campus.

Senior university officials and faculty members also visited the hospital.

Her body has been sent for a postmortem, and the police have started an investigation.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), which is the students' unit of the ruling Trinamool Congress, questioned why the authorities allowed the cultural event to continue till night, and demanded CCTV footage.

They also alleged that alcohol consumption has been taking place on the university premises.

The incident comes two years after the death of a first-year Bengali honours student in the boys' hostel after falling from a balcony following ragging by his seniors. The incident had triggered an uproar and led to the arrests of several students.