Probe After Bengal Women Complain Of Trolling Over Sushant Singh's Death Case

Women in West Bengal have complained that they were being abused and trolled on the Internet for the past one week after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his father filing a complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is of Bengali origin.

The cyber cell department of Kolkata Police has started a probe into the matter, an official said.

The West Bengal Commission for Women has received at least four complaints over mail by women following which the police probe has begun.

"Since the last one week that we have been receiving complaints from women in the city regarding such abuses on their social networking sites. There are at least four complaints we have received over mail. We have forwarded them to Kolkata Police for necessary action," Commission chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay said.

One woman who is in her late 20s has lodged a police complaint saying that she was being abused by unknown people on her social networking platform for being a Bengali.

"We have started a case and are investigating the matter," the police official said.

The cyber cell has contacted nodal officers and sought details of the social networking sites of the women, the official added.