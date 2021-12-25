Over 80 People Arrested In Kolkata On Christmas Eve For Unlawful Activities

Over 80 people have been arrested from different parts of Kolkata on Christmas Eve (Representational)

More than 80 people have been arrested from different parts of the city on Christmas Eve for various unlawful activities, a senior police officer said.

Another 191 revellers were taken into custody for not wearing mask in the midst of huge crowds, he said.

Four persons were held in the city's Park Street area for manhandling policemen, who tried to stop them from creating ruckus outside a pub around 11.35 pm on Friday.

Authorities of the pub apparently "threw the four out" for causing nuisance, following which they engaged in a brawl with security guards posted outside it, the senior officer said.

"When policemen deployed there tried to intervene, the four manhandled them," the officer said, adding that the "trouble-makers" were immediately apprehended.

Over 3,000 policemen have been deployed in different parts of the city to keep a check on untoward activities, he said.

"We have deployed police personnel in plain clothes across the city to prevent any attempt to create disturbance amid the festivities," he added.