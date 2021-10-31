Man Surrenders After Stabbing Wife To Death, Injuring Daughter In Kolkata

The Kolkata police are currently investigating the incident. (Representational)

A 47-year-old unemployed man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and gravely injured his daughter in south Kolkata's Monohar Pukur Road area on Saturday, police said.

He then called the police on '100' and surrendered to them when they arrived.

His 18-year-old wounded daughter is undergoing treatment at the state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) hospital, a senior police officer said.

"The husband was unemployed for the last two years and there was a matrimonial dispute between the spouses. We are investigating into the incident," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)