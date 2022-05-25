Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death Of Tourists In Odisha Road Accident

Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to the families of the deceased. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the deaths of six tourists from the state in a road accident while travelling in a hired bus in Ganjam district of Odisha.

She said that the state administration is coordinating with Odisha counterpart for quick post mortem of the bodies and treatment of those injured in the incident.

Ms Banerjee also said that a high-level team led by the principal secretary in the state disaster management and the MLA of Udaynarayanpur is heading to Odisha to facilitate the return of those injured.

"Sad to know that six of our fellow citizens from West Bengal have succumbed to their injuries, while some others are still struggling with the trauma of a grave road accident in the early hours today when they were moving in a hired bus in the Ganjam district of Odisha on their way to Vizag," she tweeted.

At least six tourists from Bengal, including four women of Bengal, were killed and about 40 others sustained injuries when a tourist bus rolled down in Kalinga Ghat, near Durgaprasad village under Ganjam district's Bhanjanagar police station late on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The tourist bus carrying around 65 tourists from West Bengal, was going towards Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from Daringibandi in Kandhamal district, police said.

"Our administration is coordinating with Odisha officials for speedy post mortem of the dead, treatment for the injured, and their return. Rushing a high level team led by Principal Secretary, Disaster Management and MLA Udaynarayanpur to Odisha," Banerjee posted on the micro blogging site.

The West Bengal Chief Minister extended her condolences to the families of the dead.

"Condolences to the relatives of the dead, solidarity for the fighting survivors," she added.

