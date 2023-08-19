Kolkata Top Cop Questions Accused In Jadavpur University Student Death Case

The student died after falling from a balcony of the main boys' hostel of Jadavpur University (File)

Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal on Saturday questioned some of the past and present students of Jadavpur University arrested in connection with the recent death of a first-year student, officials said.

Mr Goyal spoke to a former student, the first to be arrested in this case, and three students at Lalbazar, the city police headquarters, they said.

The first accused, who did his MSc in mathematics in 2022, was questioned about the last moments before the death of the teen, officials said.

On Friday, police had reconstructed the crime scene to understand what exactly happened in the hostel on the night of August 9, when the first-year student fell from a balcony after being allegedly mentally tortured and sexually harassed.

Meanwhile, the three students arrested on Friday night were sent to 12 days police custody on Saturday, a police official said, adding so far 12 persons have been arrested in this case.

The 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9. His family alleged he was a victim of ragging.

