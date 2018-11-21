Separated From Parents In Kolkata Metro, 6-Year-Old Found 3 Stations Away

After proper verification and completion of formalities, the child was handed over to his parents

A 6-year-old boy got separated from his parents while alighting from a train at a Metro rail station, and was rescued sometime later three stations away, an official said.

The boy and her parents were getting down at Central station when he got separated and got carried away in the train.

The parents informed the station master and the security control alerted officials at stations ahead about the missing boy, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

"An on-duty RPF staff member rescued the boy at Maidan station, which is three stations away from Central, and brought him to the station master's office," Ms Banerjee said.

After proper verification and completion of official formalities, the child was handed over to his parents, she said.