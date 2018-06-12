For Love Of Messi. Kolkata Tea-Seller Paints Home In Argentina Colours Shib Shankar Patra's passion for Argentina began during the 1986 World Cup when Diego Maradona helped the team win the coveted trophy.

Share EMAIL PRINT Patra has even decorated the walls of each room in his house with life-size posters of Messi Kolkata: A die-hard Argentina fan in Kolkata has painted his house in the team's blue and white colours ahead of the football World Cup, saying his love for Lionel Messi's men knows no bounds.



"For me Messi is an extension of Maradona. Everyone in my family loves Messi. We love his behaviour, we love everything about him," Patra told AFP.



Patra who sells tea from a shop on the ground floor of his house wanted to travel to Russia to see his football heroes in person but ran short of money.



"We will cut a cake and distribute T-shirts among kids with Messi's face embossed on them," said Patra, a father of two.



"We will cut a cake and distribute T-shirts among kids with Messi's face embossed on them," said Patra, a father of two.



India is currently ranked 97 in FIFA's rankings but that has not deterred football crazy fans from cheering for their favourite teams over the world. Especially, Kolkata which has an avid following of the sport.



Argentina launch their World Cup campaign against Iceland on Saturday in Moscow, with games to follow against Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.



"I will be praying everyday for Argentina's success. Nothing gives me more happiness than seeing them win on the field," said Patra.



